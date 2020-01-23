CLINTON — Roxanne Howard of Clinton hadn’t seen Andrew Yang in person before Thursday. That’s why she showed up at Eagle Point Park Lodge to hear the presidential candidate speak.
“I think I want to see him in person and see how he interacts with people,” said Howard as she awaited the candidate’s entrance.
“I have an autistic grandson, and he’s got an autistic son,” Howard said. She sees Yang as a family man who will fight for families. “Families get pushed aside,” Howard said.
Beside Howard, Ethyl Farr of Clinton debated going on record with her opinion of Yang, but eventually acquiesced. “I like what I’ve seen so far of his platform,” Farr said, but she wanted to hear more than sound bites in 2-minute commercials or 5-minute television interviews.
Farr also appreciated Yang’s interest in fixing a system that often doesn’t meet the needs of children with medical conditions such as autism.
“[And] I think he’s cute as a button,” Farr said.
Following an introduction by his Iowa campaign chairman Al Womble, who has ties to Wheatland in Clinton County, Yang jogged to the front of the crowd and began his pitch.
Yang decried the automation that is replacing jobs and suggested that the country’s prosperity should be measured by life expectancy, physical and mental health and childhood success rates rather than by the gross domestic product.
“This is the new way we measure our success,” Yang said.
The audience applauded Yang’s suggestion that Congress have term limits. Such a bill would pass easily if current senators and representatives were exempt, Yang said.
Yang also said that presidents should not benefit economically from their position. “I will never take a paid speech for personal gain in my life.”
The president has to set the example. If the president profits from his position, people will think that’s the right thing to do, Yang said.
Jim Dierks told Yang that the candidate is shooting himself in the foot with his freedom dividend. Giving each adult $1,000 a month is a lot of money, and people recognized that, Dierks said. The expense of the freedom dividend overshadows Yang’s other good ideas.
Yang countered that giving each person a minimum income is better use of the government’s money than the $4 trillion bailout of banks in the aftermath of the 2008 financial collapse or the trillion-dollar Trump tax cuts for corporations.
The rich wouldn’t notice if they were given an extra $1,000 a month, Yang said, but regular people will spend it and drive the economy. “I’m willing to bet on the American people instead of the Wall Street bankers,” Yang said.
Less than two weeks before the Iowa caucus, Yang is optimistic about his chances in Iowa. “We’re really excited,” said Yang following the Eagle Point Park event.
Yang’s campaign has seen growing interest, he said, and he expects to be above the 15% threshold needed to earn delegates to the district and state conventions.
“We’re going to surprise a lot of people,” he said.
