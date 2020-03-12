CLINTON — Beginning Monday, April 6 the City of Clinton will resume yard waste collection — in green carts — for the year, the Streets and Solid Waste Department announced this week.
Yard waste carts are collected weekly on the same day of the week as the garbage cart and must by the curb by 7 a.m. Yard waste includes leaves, grass clippings, tree trimmings, small branches, brush, weeds and small shrubbery.
The following items are not accepted in yard waste carts: Large tree limbs or stumps, sod (chunks of lawn with dirt attached), dirt, rock or gravel, any type of concrete material or lawn decorations. Plastic bags are also not acceptable in yard waste carts, the City said.
All material must fit inside of the cart and the lid must close.
For any further information regarding collections, refer to the Solid Waste Department’s page on the City of Clinton’s website, http://www.cityofclintoniowa.us/departments/solid_waste or call the Streets and Solid Waste Department at 563-242-0261.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.