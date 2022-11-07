CLINTON — With the approach of the winter season, the City of Clinton will be ending yard waste collections for the year.
Yard waste collections will end the last week of November – Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. If temperatures should fall and remain below freezing, or there is a snow event/snow emergency, yard waste collections may end sooner.
The city will resume yard waste collections in April 2023.
Contact the Public Works Office at 242-2144 option 1, option 3 with any questions.
