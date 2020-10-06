CLINTON — Nearly 20 men renting rooms from Victory Center Ministries at the former YMCA building in Clinton have to find new homes.
Clinton County sold the property at the corner of South Third Street and Fifth Avenue South to the city of Clinton after the YMCA did not pay property taxes for 2016 or 2017.
“We were watching it on tax sale,” Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke said Monday. The city doesn’t want outside limited liability companies purchasing property downtown as tax write-offs and letting them deteriorate.
“We’re going to look for developers that actually want to do quite a bit of work on it,” Brooke said.
The city met with the YMCA’s residents last week to answer questions about the sale of the building and to link tenants with agencies that can help them with relocation, such as Information Referral and Assistance Services and YWCA’s Rapid Rehousing.
While the city can own buildings and lease them to businesses, as it does with Candlelight and the LumberKings, “We don’t want to be in the business of [owning property] where we have to be the landlord,” Brooke said.
Doug Behrendt is one of nearly 20 residents looking for a new home.
Behrendt pays $340 a month for a sleeping room at the YMCA, he said Monday from the stoop of the building. The rooms don’t have private bathrooms or kitchens, but tenants share a microwave and are allowed to have appliances such as coffee makers and electric skillets, Behrendt said.
Laundry facilities are free and utilities are paid.
Victory Center Ministries has been renting rooms at the YMCA for 10 years, said Ray Gimenez, Victory Center founder and its chief executive officer.
“We’ve never owned the building,” Gimenez said. YMCA’s board of directors allowed the Victory Center to use the building pro bono. “You always have people that need lodging that is affordable.”
During the 10 years it has rented rooms at the YMCA, the Victory Center spent nearly $100,000 maintaining and remodeling the building, Gimenez said.
Gimenez wasn’t surprised that the building had been sold, he said. Developers have called for access to the building before. “We thought we were going to lose the building anyway.”
But Gimenez was surprised that the property was sold for delinquent taxes and how quickly it happened.
The city sent the Victory Center an email, “and that’s what started the ball rolling,” Gimenez said.
“It’s been a roller coaster ride the last couple of years anyway,” he said. “The only thing that took me by surprise was that the city took ownership.”
A 22-year resident of Clinton, Behrendt ended up at the YMCA in June after getting laid off from a job in Davenport, he said. But some of the residents have lived at the YMCA for years.
“It’s quiet here,” said Behrendt. “It was reasonable.”
Behrendt must find a new residence by Jan. 1, but he’d like one sooner. “You kinda want to be settled in your own place by Christmas time,” he said.
YWCA’s Rapid Rehousing program is helping residents with deposit, rent and utility costs, Behrendt said. “They’re great people. Really nice.”
More than 50% of the residents in the 28 rental units are disabled and have limited funds for rent, Gimenez said.
Many of the tenants don’t drive, but living downtown puts them in walking distance of restaurants and grocery stores and the Victory Center itself. “A lot of them walked over to the Victory Center and ate our meals,” Gimenez said.
Matt Pashka has managed the building for the past eight years, he said. “I’ve seen a lot of things. This place has changed.”
At one time tenants brought drugs into the building, Pashka said, but the Victory Center “got things back to where they’re supposed to be.”
Pashka found out that the building was sold at a tax sale through a text message from Gimenez a little over a week ago, he said Monday. “[It] came as a shock to me.”
The city’s Neighborhood Services office initially said residents had to be out by Nov. 1, said Pashka, but the deadline was extended through the end of the year.
Pashka “went to bat” for the tenants, Behrendt said.
“I want my residents to find housing,” said Pashka. He’s a resident of the YMCA himself, he said, and is currently unpaid.
“I don’t want people to overlook them.” They aren’t homeless people, Pashka said. They have jobs or receive disability.
“You get to get close to these guys,” said Pashka. They aren’t just renters to him. “These are your brothers. I don’t want to see these people get railroaded.
“This town needs something like this,” Pashka said.
The building housed 19 or 20 men at the time the city took ownership, Gimenez said. The men can’t go to Victory Center’s shelter because it’s full, he said.
When the tenants find another place to live, they’ll also have to find a way to move their things. “We’re still going to have moving expenses,” said Behrendt.
“A lot of these guys don’t have means to get their property where they want to go,” Pashka said.
IRAS will help with furnishings once the men find new housing.
“We’re set up to help them with furnishings if they need it,” said Regan Michaelsen, executive director of IRAS. The organization may also help with outstanding utility bills and rent above the amount that Rapid Rehousing can give.
IRAS is pretty familiar with the men at the YMCA, Michaelsen said. The organization is across the street and often provides food vouchers and help with rent. “We are coordinating to help these guys,” said Michaelsen.
Anyone who wants to donate furnishings for the men can call IRAS at 243-5818, Michaelsen said.
