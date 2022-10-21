CLINTON — Yoga in the Park, with the Clinton Public Library and YWCA, will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Riverview Park Bandshell.
Join the YWCA and the Clinton Public Library for a free and beginner yoga class for individuals of all ages. Families are welcome to attend.
Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. Yoga mats will be provided.
In case of inclement weather, participants will meet at the Clinton Public Library’s Main Branch. The decision will be announced on the library’s Facebook page at least two hours before the event starts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.