DEWITT — Brooklyn Arndt has managed to raise more than $2,400 to benefit area organizations, and she is just 7 years old.
What’s more, is she has done so simply by selling lemonade.
The bubbly daughter of Tyler and Abby Arndt of DeWitt has set up a lemonade stand at each of the “Sippin and Shopping in the Sun at TYCOGA” events for the past few summers.
It’s an idea that was all her daughter’s from the very beginning, Abby said.
“She wanted to sell lemonade and give the money to charity groups,” she said. “So, we sit down and talk about which groups she wants to donate the money to.”
Her first year in 2021, Brooklyn raised $800, giving $315 to the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization, which builds and delivers beds to children and families in need, and $500 to the DeWitt Volunteer Fire Department.
Last year she raised $1,600, which was divided between a foster care camp, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, the Grand Mound Volunteer Fire Department and the Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
For each of this year’s four “Sippin and Shopping” events at TYCOGA, which is owned by Brooklyn’s grandparents, Ben and Carey Arndt, she has a big goal of selling enough lemonade to donate her biggest total yet — $2,000.
Money raised at the June 25 event went to the Welton Volunteer Fire Department. Proceeds from the July 9 event were donated to No Foot Too Small, which serves families experiencing pregnancy and infant loss. A July 16 event was set to benefit the all-inclusive playground to be installed at Ekstrand Elementary.
Brooklyn is excited about the prospect of the new playground equipment at Ekstrand, where she will be in second grade this fall.
“It will be fun for me, my friends and everyone to play on,” she said with a smile. “And the teachers might play on it, too … maybe during their lunchbreaks or something.”
Abby describes her daughter as having a “very caring heart.” Each time she works at her lemonade stand, Brooklyn wears a colorful, flowy dress decorated with lemons.
Taking a different approach than using typical cups, she serves her lemonade in handy pouches with handles that make them easy to carry.
In addition to raising money for the playground, Brooklynn said the purpose behind her lemonade stand is simple.
“I just like people to enjoy it and seeing them walk up and being so happy,” she said. “It just feels happy to me.”
------
Kate Howes writes for The DeWitt Observer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.