SAVANNA, Ill. — Youth deer hunters were greeted with sunshine and blue sky at the 16th annual youth deer hunt on Oct. 8-9 at the Lost Mound Unit of Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge in Savanna.
Also greeting the young hunters was early morning frost that cleared the woods and prairie of mosquitoes and biting gnats.
This special deer hunt for youths ages 10-17 began in 2007 and is conducted in areas that are closed to public access due to ongoing environmental cleanup at this shuttered military installation, the Savanna Army Depot. This year, 16 youth hunters participated. Hunters were from Illinois and Iowa.
A total of four deer were harvested and included three does and one buck. Carter Johnson from Preston harvested the six-point buck.
Seth Nelson assisted hunters with his deer-tracking dog, a German shepherd named Maverick. Nelson is owner of Down Deer Recovery. This is the sixth year Down Deer Recovery has assisted youth hunters by providing deer tracking services that are critical in recovering deer that have been shot but travel a long distance without leaving a blood trail.
Maverick relies on his keen scent to assist hunters in finding deer. He doesn’t follow a blood trail like hunters must do to find a deer. Instead, he follows the scent of a stress pheromone released through the hooves of a wounded deer and will walk past a deer that is not wounded.
“Lost Mound provides a unique hunting opportunity for youth," District Manager Ed Britton explained. "There are 35 hunt sites and many of our youth harvest their first deer here due to the high-quality hunt.”
The Refuge also conducts a special deer hunt at the Lost Mound Unit for hunters with disabilities. These special hunts require a tremendous effort on the part of Refuge staff and volunteers who enjoy the opportunity to work with hunters.
“Next year’s youth hunt will be held during the first firearms season that will allow the supervisor, typically mom or dad, to also harvest a deer," Britton said. "This will provide for a family event that will hopefully encourage more youth to participate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.