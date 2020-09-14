AMES — Thirty-eight individuals from nine counties competed in the recent 2020 State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest at the Hansen Ag Student Learning Center in Ames.
This year’s contest included only a senior age division due to COVID-19 and safety precautions. Depending on the national contest schedule and offering, teams may compete in upcoming contests in Kansas City, Missouri; Denver; and Louisville, Kentucky.
“The objectives of the Iowa 4-H Judging Contests are for the 4-H’ers to learn modern livestock and meat evaluation methods, practice decision-making and communication skills and develop the ability to select livestock appropriate for a defined production purpose,” said Mike Anderson, 4-H youth program specialist.
Jackson County took first place this year with a score of 1,746 out of the possible 1,950. Team members were Miranda Peters, Nick Deppe, Wade Schwager and Austin Hager. The team was coached by Steve Schroeder. Typically, the winning team represents Iowa at the National 4-H Contest in Louisville.
Benton County captured second place and scored 1,693 points. Team members were Gabriel Hanson, Alex Ludeking, Jacob Ludeking and Steiger Manson. The team was coached by Robert Hanson.
Taking third place overall was Sac County with a score of 1,642 points. Larissa Rupnow coached team members Justin Rupnow, Cale Niehaus, Josh Wernimont and Aden Vondrak to a final three finish.
Individually, Nick Deppe from Jackson County was the top overall evaluator with a score of 603 points out of a possible 650. Close behind in second place was Gabriel Hanson from Benton County with 600 points, and third with 583 points was Miranda Peters of Jackson County.
Rounding out the top 10 overall individuals were Josh Wiley of Benton County, Justin Rupnow of Sac County, Iris Peterson of Washington County, Austin Hager of Jackson County, Wade Schwager of Jackson County, Josh Wernimont of Sac County and Steiger Manson of Benton County.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation Animal Science Endowment sponsors awards for the contests. More results from the contest can be found at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/4h/state-livestock-judging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.