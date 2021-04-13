CLINTON — The Rotary Club of Clinton is offering an opportunity for one local student to attend the nationally known leadership conference YRYLA (Young Rotary Youth Leadership Awards).
Local seventh-and eighth-grade students who would like to develop their leadership and communication skills while making new friends are encouraged to apply. The six-day, overnight Rotary Youth Leadership conference will host students from across Iowa at Waldorf University in Forest City from July 11 through July 16.
The Rotary Club of Clinton will pay all fees, including room and board, for the student who is honored by selection.
Students attending YRYLA will develop leadership skills by way of experiential activities, speakers, small-group discussions, and large-group presentations. Attendees must be present for the entire conference.
Interested students can learn more about this opportunity by visiting www.iowayoungryla.org. Application forms may be downloaded and completed via the website. The application deadline is April 30.
For more information, contact a Rotary Club of Clinton member or Rotary Club of Clinton RYLA representative Peggy Sellnau at director@bbbsclinton.org.
