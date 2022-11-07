CLINTON — The YWCA 50+ program invites all to Circa ‘21 for Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas the Musical” at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 2. The group will meet at the YWCA Clinton lobby at 10:45 a.m. to carpool to the event.
Circa ’21 doors open at 11:45 a.m., with lunch beginning at noon. The preshow starts at 12:30 p.m. and the show will go live at 1 p.m.
Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” features two World War II vets, Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who have become partners in a song-and-dance act after the war. Looking for love, they follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters to a gig at a lodge in Vermont, only to discover that the nearly bankrupt lodge where they were hired to perform is owned by their former commanding general.
The classic holiday movie is brought to life onstage, filled with dancing, laughter, and some of the greatest songs ever written.
The cost is $50 for YWCA Clinton members and $52 for community members. Stop in to sign up for the show at the YWCA front desk, register online at ywcaclinton.org or call to register at 242-2110, Ext. 305.
