CLINTON — The YWCA 50+ Program invites community members to YWCA Clinton for an educational program, “Sunshine in the Darkness,” which will discuss dealing with loneliness and grief Feb. 23. The group will meet at the YWCA Clinton Multipurpose Room at 1:30 p.m.
Renée M. Snyder, MS, Director of Behavioral Health at Life Connections, will be speaking on this topic. Life Connections has skilled providers who are trained to help Iowans make authentic, lasting connections with licensed, skilled providers. Their services extend throughout 13 Iowa offices, five clinics, and approved schools. Life Connections was founded in March 2009 with the intent to serve the children and families of Iowa.
Stop in to sign up for “Sunshine in the Darkness” at the YWCA front desk or call to register at 242-2110. There is no cost to participate.
YWCA Clinton has served the greater Clinton community for over 106 years in the areas of health and wellness, childcare and youth programs, along with serving the homeless and near homeless through the YWCA Empowerment Center. To learn more about YWCA programs and services, or how you can get involved, visit the YWCA Clinton website at ywcaclinton.org or call 242-2110.
