CLINTON - The YWCA 50+ Program invites community members to Eagle Point Park for a potluck picnic at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. The group will meet at the North Pavilion by the covered picnic table area.
Carpooling is available from YWCA Clinton to Eagle Point Park. If interested, meet at the YWCA Clinton parking lot prior to the event.
Those attending are invited to bring a friend and a dish to share with the group. Beverages and disposable dinnerware will also be provided.
Please stop in to sign up for the potluck picnic at the YWCA front desk or call to register at 242-2110, Ext. 305. There is no cost to participate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.