CLINTON — YWCA Clinton welcomed residents to an open house Thursday to tour the facility and to see the new equipment.
Members of Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce presented the YWCA with a plaque and conducted a ribbon cutting in the cardio room, where nine new machines will raise the heart rates of members.
"The main thing is, we worked hard to improve what we knew could use a face-lift," said Carrie Donaire, co-chairwoman of the YWCA board.
The YWCA will add 10 spin bikes as well and create a spinning room, said co-chairwoman Missy Sullivan-Pope. The purchase of new machines was possible because of increased membership, she said. "We've had a great year."
The YWCA has added Les Mills fitness programs to its schedule, Donaire said. The YWCA is the only place in the area where Bootcamp, Body Pump, CXWorks, and grit classes are available, she said.
"That's really brought some people," Sullivan-Pope said.
The YWCA has something for everyone, said Donaire: Cardio, Les Mills, the pool and a weight room. "We're really proud to be involved in the organization. It's a special place."
Free child care makes working out at the YWCA convenient for some members, said Sullivan-Pope. "I think that's a huge draw."
April Barsema hopped on one of the new elliptical machines shortly after the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce cut a red ribbon to celebrate the YWCA's improvements. Barsema works out at the YWCA nearly every day, she said. "It's always been a very friendly, community-based place."
Barsema uses the treadmill or elliptical and lifts weights, she said.
Luann Larson prepared for a Les Mills class in the multipurpose room across the hall. Larson formerly ran Riverside Athletics but now volunteers at the YWCA, leading Les Mills classes Tuesday and Thursdays at 5 a.m., 9 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 7 p.m.
Body pump is all strength, Larson said. Body combat is a cardio workout and CXWorx is all core. Grit is high intensity interval training. About 15-20 participants usually show up for the classes, Larson said.
The YWCA is in its 105th year in Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.