CLINTON — YWCA Clinton's 47th Annual Professional Woman Honoree is Marcia Larson. The Professional Woman of Achievement is a role model for women in the workplace and stands out in her contributions to her profession, YWCA said this week.
Larson is the academic advisor, ADA liaison, and retention specialist for Clinton Community College. She is a Clinton native who completed her education in town, first in the Clinton School District, then at Clinton Community College and finally at Ashford University.
Larson sits on a variety of committees for both Clinton Community College and Eastern Iowa Community College and is the President of the Clinton Community College Alumni Association, YWCA said. She is on the Clinton Housing Authority Board which ensures Clinton residents have safe and affordable housing options.
Larson serves on the Clinton PurSuits Board where she assists women in purchasing suitable attire for job interviews teaches them interview skills.
Larson was also instrumental in opening the CCC Cupboard which helps students with food, toiletries, bus passes and other necessities. In addition to her work for CCC and the community, Larson is a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and grandmother, YWCA said.
