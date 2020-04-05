CLINTON — YWCA Clinton has recognized six individuals and one local business for their extraordinary efforts and accomplishments in the Clinton area in this year’s 47th Annual YWCA Woman of Achievement awards.
Current YWCA Board of Directors and past YWCA Woman of Achievement honorees voted for honorees based on nominations submitted earlier this year by colleagues, family and friends, said Gabriella Torres, marketing and fund developing director for the YWCA.
The YWCA Business Leader Woman of Achievement is Deanna Posey, owner of Deanna's Java at three Clinton locations. "She cares about her employees, and they are happy at their jobs," Posey's nomination application said.
"Deanna is able to inspire and motivate people that she comes into contact with. She is also very spiritual and a faith driven woman who is kindhearted and compassionate, not only to her employees, but to her customers as well. One of the most impactful things her employees recount is how she rallied around the Clinton Fire Department to provide free coffee for them during the hard healing days after the loss of one of their members."
The Community Woman of Achievement is Ann Reed who serves on the Clinton Community School District Board of Directors and the Facilities and Marketing committees. She represents the school district on the Clinton County Conference Board and was involved in PTA.
"As a director of her family trust, [Reed] helped Eagle Heights get funding for their inclusive playground. She also worked with Clinton’s Safety Town Program, acting as director for one year. She was a huge supporter of the band, choir and drama programs at Clinton Middle School. She is also a member of the Paul B. Sharar Foundation Board of Directors at CCC," her nomination application said.
Reed is active at Journey Church in Clinton and was a deaconess for six years. She raised a family while working as bookkeeper and customer service representative in a busy office.
The County Woman of Achievement is Karlee Low of Camanche.
Low is always working to get the community more involved and to better the town and its citizens, her nomination application said. "She has been a teacher and a coach all her life. She has taught at Camanche Schools for the last 20 years and has had over 1,000 students. While her children were in school, she was an active PTA member, Sunday school teacher and coached their various sports.
"Karlee has generally been a cheerleader for the town and people of Camanche."
Marcia Larson is the YWCA Professional Woman of Achievement. During Larson’s time at Clinton Community College, she has impacted the lives of hundreds of people as an advisor, said the person who nominated her.
"Marcia also assists students with disabilities in developing a plan that will lead to the skills needed to be successful in college and beyond. Marcia works as a Retention Specialist to provide encouragement from a student’s first day through graduation. She gets to know students, understand their challenges and strengths, and works diligently to deliver them to completion of a degree"
Larson sits on the CCC Professional Standards Committee, the CCC College Readiness Committee, the College Council, CCC Alumni Association, the Clinton Housing Authority, the Summer Sizzle Committee and the Clinton PurSuits.
The Religious Woman of Achievement is Lanie Lass.
"Lanie Lass quietly helps wherever and whenever she can. She recently donated the supplies to the Vince Jetter Community Center for Valentine cards for Seniors to be prepared by Ebony Illusion children. This was a lifelong tradition she and her Mother had begun long ago now shared with the Youth of our community," her nomination application said.
Lass lends her services to the Sisters and has a positive attitude in all aspects of her community outreach.
Sister Kathy Holland was named the YWCA Unsung Hero Woman of Achievement. Holland serves on the YWCA Board, the YWCA Personnel committee and leads the Women's Empowerment Committee. She volunteers 3-4 hours each week at the YWCA to assist with Human Resources efforts and anywhere else the staff needs assistance.
"She's always willing to help where there is the greatest need," said the person who nominated Holland. "Sister Kathy devotes 110% to each task and always exceeds expectations. She readily lends a listening ear and offers wisdom, support, and positivity."
Holland volunteered to teach YWCA's Women's Only Workout every Monday and Friday when the instructor moved away. She serves on the Getting Ahead board that provides pillows and blankets to kids in foster care. She chaired the committee for the inaugural International Women’s Day event and coordinated this year’s YWCA staff appreciation.
YWCA's Young Woman of Achievement is Kira Price.
"Kira Price has demonstrated tremendous effort and growth throughout her years at Clinton High School and has brought great energy to everything in which she has been involved. What impresses our staff above all is her consistent ability to work hard, produce quality work, and lead by example," her nomination paper said.
Price has chosen courses of substance and depth, including Advanced Placement courses, and is ranked 1st in her class. She pushes herself to excel in the classroom while being involved in athletics and activities such as Leo’s Club, Students Against Drunk Driving, Future Business Leaders of America, Interact club and volleyball.
