CLINTON — YWCA Clinton will reopen its pool for lap swim-length, lap swim-width and swim lessons beginning June 1, Aquatics Director Ben Evers said Tuesday.
The YWCA phased reopening plan will also reopen lockers rooms and extend facility hours to 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Swim lesson signup is scheduled for June 1-7. Lessons will begin June 8 and run through July 25, except for the week of July 4.
The YWCA has procedures in place to make sure residents can enjoy the pool safely, Evers said. Hand railings for all steps, locker room doors, drinking fountains and cubbies will be cleaned throughout the day and locker rooms will be closed for cleaning from 8-9 a.m. and from 2-3 p.m.
For more information, visit ywcaclinton.org.
Questions about swim lessons or the Swimming for Fitness program can be directed to Evers by calling 242-2110, Ext. 103, or sending an email to aquatics@ywcaclinton.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.