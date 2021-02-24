CLINTON — The Clinton City Council tentatively agreed Tuesday to double the amount of money it gives to the YWCA for its housing program.
The current 3-year contract between the city and the YWCA, for $15,000 a year, ends in June. The City Council plans to raise its support to $30,000 a year for the next 3 years.
The city will conduct a public hearing on the agreement in March, before a final vote.
The money the city gives to the YWCA comes from the Low and Moderate Income funds which must, by law, be used for housing assistance for low- and moderate-income families.
The LMI fund gets its revenue from urban renewal projects, according to a City Council report. The LMI fund receives about $65,000 annually, and with new developments such as Zara Heights and Riverstone Crossing, revenue will increase.
The only expenses currently coming out of the fund are the YWCA Empowerment Center funding and payments for the city's owner-occupied exterior rehabilitation program, City Administrator Matt Brooke said.
"Our LMI fund is actually in a good position right now … to do the $30,000 for the next 3 years," Brooke told the Council. “That is a piece that is available if you so choose."
The Empowerment Center
YWCA's Empowerment Center serves people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, Executive Director Shannon Sander-Welzien told the City Council on Tuesday.
“About one third of our community is living at the poverty level or living paycheck to paycheck,” said Sander-Welzien. “So they’re one major illness, one emergency, one COVID pandemic away from losing their housing.”
Residents facing housing emergencies call the Empowerment Center, which helps them with such things as utility payments, rent payments and deposits.
Needs increased due to COVID, Sander-Welzien said, and the YWCA asked the city for an increase in funding.
The Empowerment Center has a staff of 2 1/2, said Sander-Welzien. "[They] are working really, really hard to answer a hotline that is ringing off the hook."
The Empowerment Center fields 20 to 30 calls a day, sometimes up to 60 in a day, for help finding shelter or paying housing costs, Sander-Welzien said. The staff also provides case management for people to address the issues that put them in need in the first place.
The Empowerment Center has seen a 200% increase in call volume from last year, its director, Angie Bloomfield, said Tuesday. "The calls do not stop.
“There’s a very apparent need for this service," Bloomfield said. "I don’t think any of us in this room were prepared for the needs from this pandemic."
Moratorium
Federal and state COVID regulations have prohibited landlords from turning out tenants who can't pay their rent. “We’re actually gearing up for the termination of the moratorium,” Bloomfield said. “It’s scheduled to be lifted at the end of March, and at this time, there’s not been a lot of talk in an extension.”
(A bill introduced Tuesday in the Iowa House and sent to the Appropriations Committee would extend the moratorium through Jan. 31, 2022 and would appropriate $50 million for the Iowa eviction and foreclosure prevention program. The bill was introduced by 33 House Democrats including Clinton's Mary Wolfe.)
The moratoriums have been extended more than once, and Bloomfield says they've outlived their usefulness.
“I know that there is some controversy about the moratorium, but from a housing services professional, I will tell you that we need that moratorium to come to an end. Tomorrow,” Bloomfield said.
“It is creating an even bigger, unintentional issue. Because landlords cannot move clients out. Tenants are staying put. We don’t have turnaround,” Bloomfield said.
“And we need turnaround because we do not have enough … affordable housing to continue to meet the needs," Bloomfield said. “So the moratorium, as wonderful as it was intended, it is now causing some unintended consequences, and the housing programs cannot keep up."
On April 1, the Empowerment Center is going to get a flood of calls, said Bloomfield. Landlords have been preparing eviction documentation for almost a year.
“They’re going to go to all of these units that are thousands of dollars behind in rent, and they’re going to issue notices of three days on those doors, and there’s not going to be a thing we can do about it,” said Bloomfield.
The State of Iowa has established an access portal that will launch in mid-March to prioritize need and provide aid to people facing eviction when the moratorium ends, Bloomfield said.
But the funding is limited. “Everybody’s going to be competing for that same pot of money. And when it’s gone, it’s gone. So we do have to prepare. We have to be ready for that," said Bloomfield.
“At this point, I think we need to just lift the moratorium, … face the outcome that’s going to have and just move to the other side,” Bloomfield said.
Coming evictions
The YWCA has a waiting list of 106. Current caseload is 75. Those numbers will rise when the moratorium is lifted, Bloomfield said.
Many people who would normally be seeking services from the Empowerment Center aren't doing so right now because they are living rent free and can't be evicted. “They’re not paying because they don’t have to, and so they’re not seeking services,” Bloomfield said.
“If I were to guess what we’re going to face, we’re going to have at least another 100-200 calls once those three-day notices go out,” Bloomfield said. “And are we, really, prepared? Probably not. I don’t know how our 2 1/2 people are going to manage that. But we’re going to find a way.”
“Just out of curiosity, if we don’t have the housing available now, and the people that are basically squatting, they’re going to be looking for low-income housing as well. Where will these people end up going?" Councilwoman Rhonda Kerns asked Bloomfield.
“Some of them will choose to stay outside in the warmer climate,” Bloomfield said. “Because some of them do choose that. Though it’s not the lifestyle you and I would choose, it is the lifestyle that some choose,” she said.
“But ultimately what happens is that there is typically enough turnaround that they are what we call hoppers,” Bloomfield said.
Hoppers stay in a unit as long as they can but usually move out before they are evicted, Bloomfield said. They pack their belongings and move to the next unit, opening the unit they left to another renter.
“There’s typically more hopping around,” said Bloomfield. “They’re always shuffling, which is allowing more openings.
"It’s sad because they’re never able to put their roots down anywhere or have any stability," Bloomfield said, but when hoppers move, they open up rental units for other hoppers. Because of the moratorium, that's not happening now, and that's causing a shortage in low-income rental units, Bloomfield said.
Non-congregate housing
COVID regulations prevent the YWCA from moving people in emergency domestic violence situations to congregate sites, so the YWCA has been giving out hotel vouchers, said Sanders-Welzein. The solution is less than ideal.
"There's no case manager at the hotel even though it's acting as non-congregate shelter," Bloomfield said. "We did make a plea to FEMA ... to try to help us with non-congregate sheltering." FEMA denied a request for a part-time case manager at the hotel, she said.
"There's 32 families ... in emergency shelter right now, at $50 a day, so it's a pretty hefty bill at the moment," said Bloomfield.
That price is probably not covering expenses for the hotel, said Councilwoman Julie Allesee "It's a very nice program," but it has a downside.
"They're not going to lift the mandate on non-congregate shelter at least until the end of 2021, so it's something we have to continue to work with," said Bloomfield.
Commented
