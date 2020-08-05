CLINTON — YWCA Aquatics is offering an American Red Cross Lifeguard Training and Certification class Aug. 10-16.
Classes will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3-7 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 4-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
All classes will meet at the YWCA pool. The class fee is $150 for YWCA members and $175 for non-members.
Participants who successfully complete the class and certification process and who are hired by the YWCA will have their class fee waived in exchange for a one-year commitment to serve as a YWCA lifeguard, YWCA said.
Information on class times and prerequisites can be found at ywcaclinton.org.
To register for lifeguard certification class, visit YWCA Clinton or call 242-2110. Contact YWCA Aquatics Director Ben Evers at 242-2110, Ext. 103, or aquatics@ywcaclinton.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.