CLINTON — Starting June 15, YWCA Clinton will begin phase three of its reopening plan June 15, said Gabriella Torres, development and marketing director, in a press release Tuesday.
Phase three includes resuming the sale of day passes and personal training sessions, returning to normal business hours including weekends, and beginning a modified land fitness class schedule.
The modified land fitness class schedule includes AM Jump Start, Bodypump, Boot Camp, Cycling, No Fall Balance Training, SilverSneakers Fitness Walk, Stretch Fitness and Yoga -Vinyasa. A copy of the modified fitness schedule can be found at ywcaclinton.org.
Anyone interested in participating in land fitness classes should register by calling 242-2110 prior to attending.
The babysitting room will remain closed at this time. There will be no aquatic classes or open swim times, though YWCA Clinton encourages the public to keep an eye on its website and Facebook page for updates and changes or to call their front desk at 242-2110.
