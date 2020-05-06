CLINTON — YWCA Clinton is enrolling children for summer camp at YWCA's downtown facility beginning June 8th.
Summer camp begins June 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is open to children who have completed kindergarten though 5th grades.
This year's camp focuses on active exploration, imagination and creativity, the YWCA said this week.
Camp Director Bethany Mootz said the camp will feel different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. YWCA will follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and from the Department of Human Services.
Only 10 people will be allowed in each room. Campers and staff will be assigned to the same rooms to minimize spread of germs.
Tables, toys, equipment and supplies will be sanitized every 3 hours.
YWCA staff will wear gloves when handling food and cleaning supplies.
Handwashing will take place throughout the day
Windows will be opened when possible to increase air circulation.
Temperatures of staff and campers will be checked upon arrival.
Rooms will be deep cleaned at the end of every day.
YWCA summer camp twill offer science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics activities and weekly reading aloud activities.
Staff members are American Red Cross first aid and CPR certified and have successfully passed background checks, the YWCA said.
Parents and guardians may stop by the YWCA Clinton curbside drop-off/pick-up area in the back of the building to pick up summer camp enrollment packets.
Packets are also available at ywcaclinton.org/youth-programs. Parents with questions should contact YWCA Summer Camp Director, Bethany Mootz, at 563-212-4001or youth@ywcaclinton.org.
