CLINTON — The Clinton Half-marathon race has been postponed until Sept. 12, 2021, due to safety concerns over the pandemic, YWCA Clinton said this week.
This year would have marked the 10th anniversary of the event, the YWCA said in a press release. The race began in 2010 and brought nearly 400 runners from 17 states to Clinton last year.
The annual event offered runners a choice of 5K, 10K, half-marathon or half-marathon relay routes from Fifth Avenue South in downtown Clinton to Eagle Point Park on the north end of town.
For more information, visit the Clinton Half Marathon Facebook page or the YWCA Clinton website, ywcaclinton.org/clinton-half-marathon. Registration for the 2021 race will open soon.
