CLINTON — Thursday marked the 108th anniversary of YWCA Clinton.
As YWCA Executive Director Shannon Sander-Welzien looks back on the history of the YWCA, she reflects on the association’s advocacy work within the community and honors the individuals who have helped to pioneer the organization.
“As we enter our 108th year of serving our community, we are proud of the difference we have made in the lives of many," Sander-Welzien said of the facility, which has an annual budget of $2.6 million and a staff of over 88 people. "Just recently we completed an over $1,000,000 renovation to our facility. It has been truly gratifying to be able to make improvements so that our community can enjoy all the YWCA has to offer for years to come."
“We’re not done yet,” said Sander-Welzien. “We’ll be building a $5.5 million supportive housing project in 2024. We know that when our community thrives, we all grow together.”
In honoring the anniversary, the community is invited to participate in the "YWCA’s 108 Drive" for the Empowerment Center – an integral part of YWCA Clinton and the surrounding community.
As the YWCA Empowerment Center seeks to stop homelessness before it starts, the center is in need of basic hygiene products such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, Kleenex, deodorant, shaving cream, and hand soap to assist individuals in need. Donations can be directly made to 317 Seventh Ave. South, Clinton.
Complete details of YWCA Clinton’s history can be found at ywcaclinton.org.
