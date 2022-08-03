CLINTON - The YWCA Children’s Center has announced its participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program.
Meals are available at no separate charge to enrolled children in the YWCA Children’s Center. Meals are provided without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
Child-care participants who are members of FIP or SNAP households or who are Head Start participants are automatically eligible to receive free meals. Meals are available at no separate charge to enrolled children at the YWCA Children’s Center Downtown and Lyons Campus.
The YWCA Children’s Center provides care for children six weeks to 11 years of age and is open from 6 a.m. to midnight. For more information, call Children’s Center Director Amanda Snyder at (563) 244-8340.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.