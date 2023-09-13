Clinton, IA – September 12, 2023 – The YWCA Children’s Center has announced their participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals are available at no separate charge to enrolled children in the YWCA Children’s Center. Meals are provided without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. Child-care participants who are members of FIP or SNAP households or who are Head Start Participants are automatically eligible to receive free meals. Meals are available at no separate charge to enrolled children at the YWCA Children’s Center Downtown and Lyons Campus.
The YWCA Children’s Center provides care for children six weeks to eleven years of age and is open from 6:00 a.m. to midnight. For more information, please call Children’s Center Director Amanda Snyder at (563) 242 - 2110.
In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture policy, the YWCA Children’s Center is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. To file a complaint of discrimination, write the USDA, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 or call toll free (866) 632-9992 (voice). Individuals who are hearing impaired or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339; or (800) 845-6136 (Spanish). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Iowa Non-Discrimination Notice: It is the policy of this CNP provider to not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or religion in its programs, activities, or employment practices as required by the Iowa Code section 216.7 and 216.9. If you have questions or grievances related to compliance with this policy by this CNP Provider, please contact the Iowa Civil Rights Commissions, Grimes State Office Building, 400 E. 14th St., Des Moines, IA 50319-1004; phone number 515-281-4121, 800-457-4416; website: http://www.state.ia.us/government/crc/index.html.
YWCA Clinton has served the greater Clinton community for over 108 years in the areas of health & wellness, childcare and youth programs, along with serving the homeless and near homeless through the YWCA Empowerment Center. To learn more about YWCA programs and services, or how you can get involved, visit the YWCA Clinton website at ywcaclinton.org or call (563)242-2110.
