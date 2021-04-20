CLINTON – YWCA Clinton has partnered with IowaWorks to offer the Earn As You Learn Registered Apprenticeship Program to residents of Clinton and Jackson counties.
“The program offers an opportunity for personal growth and stability,” said YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center Director Angie Bloomfield. “I can’t think of a more appropriate time to offer hope and promise to members of our community.”
For job seekers and those looking to change their future, a registered apprenticeship offers the opportunity for consistent employment and competitive pay while learning industry-based skills for their career under the training of a mentor within their company. It is an opportunity to begin working and learning immediately with little to no college or educational debt.
For businesses, starting a registered apprenticeship program offers the opportunity to build a talented workforce equipped with the skills that specifically fit their company. Furthermore, employees who participate in a registered apprenticeship program are much more likely to remain with their company for a long-term period.
IowaWorks’ registered apprenticeship program offers apprenticeships within many different industries, such as healthcare, government, industrial technology, construction, information technology, manufacturing, welding and more.
Training for these registered apprenticeship programs can range from one to five years in length depending on the occupation. The State of Iowa requires all registered apprenticeship programs to include at least 2,000 hours of on-the-job training and 144 hours of related classroom instruction per year to ensure all participants receive all the training they need to be successful. Every graduate of IowaWorks’ registered apprenticeship program receives a nationally recognized credential.
Those interested in participating in this registered apprenticeship program may contact the YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center Hotline to enroll and receive more information at (833) 849-8679. To explore job openings for registered apprenticeships within Iowa, visit www.EarnAsYouLearnIowa.gov.
