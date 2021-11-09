CLINTON — YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center partnered with Quality Inn to provide homeless individuals or people at risk of being homeless with free haircuts Nov. 2.
The program will continue each month, offering free haircuts to individuals in need.
The free haircuts are provided by Marrissa Edfors, a graduate of Capri College. She is excited to be helping the community by offering haircuts to those who would not otherwise be able to afford it.
“Haircuts provide one of the simplest means of dignity and self-esteem,” said Angie Bloomfield, YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center director. “I want to thank our community partners for helping the YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center make this happen."
This service will be offered once a month at Quality Inn in Clinton. To find the next day haircuts are being offered or to learn more about YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center services, visit the YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center Facebook page or call (833) 849-8976.
