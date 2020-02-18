CLINTON — YWCA Clinton is accepting nominations for the 47th annual Woman of Achievement Awards.
“We are surrounded by women who dedicate themselves to making this a joyful, healthy community where people can thrive,” said YWCA Development & Marketing Director Gabi Torres. “The YWCA Woman of Achievement Award is the perfect opportunity to recognize them for their leadership and service.”
The award isn’t limited to individuals, Torres said. It offers a category for businesses in the community that support the success of women in the workplace and encourage community involvement.
The deadline for nominations is Sunday, March 8. Forms can be accessed for online submission at ywcaclinton.org; paper copies are available at the YWCA front desk.
Nominations are being accepted in the following categories:
Young Woman of Achievement. This high school senior is recognized for her leadership qualities in school, extracurricular activities, church and/or outside organizations.
Civic/Community Woman of Achievement. Having a history of volunteer service to her community, this nominee serves as a leader in these organizations.
Professional Woman of Achievement. A role model for women in the workplace, this nominee stands out in her contributions to her profession.
County Woman of Achievement. Meeting the criteria of the Civic/Community or Professional category, this nominee lives, works and/or volunteers in rural Clinton county or in bordering counties.
Religious Woman of Achievement. As one who stands out in her faith community, this nominee is an extraordinary leader and/or volunteer.
Business Leader. This employer promotes an environment which enables women to be successful in the workplace and community.
Unsung Hero/YWCA Honoree. Having a direct association with the YWCA, this nominee exemplifies the YWCA mission — to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.
Those selected as this year's honorees will be recognized at an awards dinner at The Tuscany Special Events Center at Rastrelli's on April 23 at 5:30 p.m. Reservations can be made at the YWCA or online at http://bit.ly/WOA2020Tix beginning March 1.
For more information, contact Torres at 563-242-2110, extension 404, or at gabi@ywcaclinton.org. To view a list of past Woman of Achievement Honorees, visit the YWCA website at ywcaclinton.org.
