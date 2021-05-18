CLINTON — As a Medicaid administrator, Amerigroup Iowa knows the importance of health care benefits, but sometimes a little more help beyond health care can make a world of difference to people who are worried about safe and stable housing.
That is why Amerigroup has partnered with YWCA Clinton to help Amerigroup Iowa members gain or retain affordable housing. Amerigroup Iowa members may email champ@amerigroup.com to be connected to a case manager and receive help with basic needs.
Simply email champ@amerigroup.com and provide a name and working phone number. An Amerigroup associate will reach out the same day in most cases.
For more information about YWCA Clinton or the YWCA Empowerment Center visit www.ywcaclinton.org. To learn more about the collaboration with Amerigroup, and other services available to community members, call the YWCA’s Homeless Hotline at 833-849-8679.
