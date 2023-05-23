CLINTON — YWCA Clinton has received 1,056 pairs of underwear for its Empowerment Center.
This donation of undergarments will go directly to shelter clients, those impacted by homelessness and those needing personal hygiene products. VS&Co Essentials’ made the donation.
The undergarments will become part of dignity bags that the YWCA Empowerment Center gives out. The dignity bags contain personal hygiene products such as soap, lotion, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, razor, shaving cream, comb, and feminine products and is given out to those who need them the most.
In August 2022, Victoria's Secret launched its Vs&Co Essentials Initiative. This initiative aims to donate a total of 1 million undergarments to women and young adults worldwide by 2025.
“Ensuring access to basic essentials such as quality undergarments is one way we can help women feel more confident and supported as they work to overcome life’s obstacles," said Leslie Nixon, associate vice president of community relations.
Nonprofits can apply for this program through their dedicated site, https://www.victoriassecretandco.com/community/product-donations-vsco-essentials.
YWCA officials said this support is needed now more than ever as the YWCA Empowerment Center has 117 people on its wait list to receive personal hygiene products. Last year, the YWCA Empowerment Center gave out over 300 dignity bags.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.