CLINTON — Beginning June 29, YWCA Clinton will implement phase 4 of its re-opening plan. Phase 4 plans include resuming open swim times, offering limited aquatics classes and re-opening the babysitting room and sauna.
A copy of the limited aquatics schedule can be found at ywcaclinton.org. Class sizes are limited to 15 members per class. Those interested in participating in aquatics classes are asked to register by calling 563-242-2110.
In addition to aquatics classes and open swim, the babysitting room will be available, though parents are asked to sign up ahead of time. The hot tub will continue to remain closed at this time, the YWCA said.
YWCA Clinton encourages the public to keep an eye on its website and Facebook page for updates and changes or to call their front desk at 563-242-2110.
