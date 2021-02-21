CLINTON — YWCA Clinton is on a mission to raise $100,000 to support its pool's operation and maintenance costs for 2021.
The cost to operate and maintain the YWCA pool is about $360,000, the YWCA said. All donations will go toward operational fees, maintenance costs, facility upgrades and aquatics department staff's salaries.
Residents can donate to the YWCA at its website, http://www.ywcaclinton.org.
Between 600 and 850 people visit the YWCA Clinton Pool every week, the YWCA said. It's the only indoor pool in the area, providing swimming lessons, water-based physical therapy, lap swimming, aquatics fitness classes, Special Olympics training and open swim time for family fun, the YWCA said.
Already in 2021, the YWCA Clinton Pool has seen improvements, with the addition of an AquaZip'N, upgrades to the locker rooms and the replacement of therwater pump and motor.
The YWCA hopes to purchase a new pool vacuum this year and install an accessible staircase so the disabled can use the pool.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.