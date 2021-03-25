CLINTON — YWCA Clinton is joining YWCAs across the nation in the 15th annual Stand Against Racism campaign from April 22-25.
The goal of YWCA Clinton’s Stand Against Racism campaign is to unite the community in a demonstration that delivers the message that racism cannot be ignored or tolerated.
YWCA Clinton will have the Stand Against Racism pledge and banner available in its lobby all of April for participants to sign, take the pledge and join in the fight against racism. YWCA Clinton will also promote the 2021 Stand Against Racism campaign across its social media channels all month long for people to join in and learn more.
Founded in 2007 by YWCA Trenton and YWCA Princeton, Stand Against Racism is a signature campaign of YWCA USA. This campaign is designed to build community among those who work for racial justice and to raise awareness about the negative impact of institutional and structural racism. Stand Against Racism is one part of YWCA’s national strategy to fulfill its mission to eliminate racism.
This year, the Stand Against Racism campaign centers around a new theme: "From Declarations to Change: Addressing Racism as a Public Health Crisis." Public health is central to YWCA’s racial justice work.
For more information or to participate in YWCA’s Stand Against Racism campaign, visit StandAgainstRacism.org. For local information, visit ywcaclinton.org or contact YWCA Clinton at 242-2110.
