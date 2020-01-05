CLINTON — Clinton residents can meet fitness instructors, take a tour and learn about classes at YWCA Clinton during the facility's January open house Thursday from 4-7 p.m.
The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce will be there to conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony to recognize YWCA’s addition of new fitness equipment which include treadmills, powermill climbers and arc trainers, said Gabriella Torres, YWCA development and marketing director.
To celebrate the new year, YWCA Clinton will waive its joiner’s fees for anyone who signs up between Jan. 2 and Jan. 11. New members will receive free InBody scans and will be enrolled in the Smart Start fitness program which provides a fitness schedule tailored to each person’s specific needs.
To learn more about the YWCA Jan. 9 Open House and the January new member promotion, visit ywcaclinton.org or call 563-242-2110.
