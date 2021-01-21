CLINTON — An anonymous donation to the YWCA Clinton Aquatics Department brings AquaZip’N to the YWCA pool.
As a cross between a traditional rope swing and zipline, AquaZip’N markets itself as a fun and exhilarating poolside attraction for children and swimmers of all ages. Swimmers hold the rope swing and ride the zipline to the pool's deep end.
After its installation by the ACCO Unlimited Corporation, YWCA Clinton’s AquaZip’N was inspected and approved for public use by the Iowa Department of Public Health, said Marketing Coordinator Madison Petersen. The public can use the zipline beginning Feb. 1.
The AquaZip’N is designed and manufactured by Aquaclimb, the largest aquatic wall manufacturer in the United States.
Visit the YWCA Clinton Pool for a day or become a YWCA Clinton member to enjoy the new AquaZip’N. The AquaZip’N is also available for rental as an addition to private party reservations of the YWCA Clinton Pool.
For more information on YWCA Clinton’s AquaZip’N, visit ywcaclinton.org or call 563-242- 2110. Questions can be directed to Aquatics Director, Ben Evers, at aquatics@ywcaclinton.org.
