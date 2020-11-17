CLINTON — YWCA Clinton has launched its Splash Sponsor Campaign again to raise money for its pool.
Last year, YWCA Clinton raised over $60,000 during its Splash Sponsor Campaign. Funds paid for numerous upgrades and repairs to the pool, including replacement of water storage tanks, updating the pool pump and water treatment system and repairing the dehumidification system, the YWCA said in a press release this month.
The Splash Sponsor Campaign hopes to raise $100,000 this year to help fund pool operations and future projects.
Anyone interested in becoming a Splash Sponsor may donate to the campaign online at ywcaclinton.org/who-we-are/donate/, by mail or by visiting the front desk of YWCA Clinton.
For more information, call 242-2110 or email Development and Marketing Director Gabi Torres at gabi@ywcaclinton.org.
