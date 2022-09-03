CLINTON – The YWCA of Clinton Empowerment Center has been moving toward the construction of a supportive housing project that will house the homeless.
With assistance from the Clinton County Board of Supervisors and the City of Clinton, YWCA officials in August submitted a grant application to the National Housing Trust Fund application as the YWCA Empowerment Center seeks a $4 million grant to build the $5 million project.
The project was put before both the City Council and Board of Supervisors in June as the YWCA Empowerment Center requested a letter of support from both entities to send with application and $500,000 from each to put toward the project. The city committed that amount in funding, while the Supervisors pledged $250,000 and a piece of county-owned land where the the YWCA can build the facility. The land is located in the 600 block of North Third Street.
The YWCA Empowerment Center, which will know later this year whether it will receive the $4 million grant, serves as the access point for homeless services in Clinton and Jackson counties.
YWCA Executive Director Shannon Sander-Welzien and YWCA Empowerment Director Angie Bloomfield have been laying out the details for the facility, telling officials that plans call for construction of an 18,100-square-foot facility with 20-24 permanent supportive housing units, eight to 10 emergency shelter units, a resource center, and on-site staff and management.
The YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center is using the county’s and the city’s commitments to leverage local funding and make the project’s National Housing Trust Fund application as competitive as possible to build the facility, which is aimed at reducing the public cost of serving the homeless community and bringing individuals back into the workforce, according to presentation details provided to city officials.
The YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center would partner with Hatch Development to construct the facility, which would be paid for through the federal grant, the county and city’s one-time commitment, and potential American Rescue Plan Act funds, local and private donor support and future grants.
Sander-Welzien and Bloomfield said it is crucial for the local community to address homelessness, which presents a growing challenge and has been discussed for several years.
A study by the United Way of Clinton County indicates 38% of the local community struggles to make ends meet and ultimately is at risk of homelessness, which has been identified as one of the top four health concerns in Clinton County.
They explained the cost of not addressing homelessness is an expensive one. They said it costs $140,000 to cover services needed by high-utilizers each year, with those costs coming from emergency room visits, mental health services, corrections systems and legal services, emergency shelter and support services, public safety resources and time spent by police, deescalating, moving, and connecting the person with resources.
Also, they told the Supervisors, FEMA funding for emergency shelter ran out July 1; without those funds, Clinton has virtually no emergency shelter funding. They said very little affordable housing is available, and out-of-state developers purchasing local properties and increasing rent, fewer local landlords to work with and less available property are compounding the issue.
Local agencies and the Sisters of St. Francis have been studying local homelessness and possible solutions for more than seven years. Sister Ruthie Westmoreland, who serves on the Sisters of St. Francis Leadership Team, encouraged the Supervisors in August to move forward with the agreement.
“As the county board knows, the Sisters of St. Francis have submitted a letter supporting the YWCA’s supportive housing project and we wholeheartedly support this. We thank you for your support,” she said. “We urge you to move ahead with the steps for transferring the property owned by the county to the YWCA. We recognize not everyone wants homeless people in their neighborhood. And that’s just a problem that the whole world has. But we support this project and we support the location that is being considered.”
David Sivright, a member of the YWCA board who is a retired District Court judge, also spoke to the Supervisors about the need for the facility.
“For several years I was a judge in this county and other counties and I often had to deal with protective orders, women who were being abused and they needed a place to be safe, often with children,” he said. “A lot of them came from the neighborhoods like you are talking about. They were not criminals. They were not drug addicts. They were victims of dangerous situations and they needed a place to be housed to get away from the abuse and the YW took care of that. That’s gone now. And so this is going to be a big help to that situation.”
“These are not all drug addicts or criminals to be afraid of,” he said. “There will be people in there who have substance abuse issues. In this facility, they will be in one location, with staff, and they’ll receive the treatment they need, which is better than having them scattered around town and various other places on the street.
“So please don’t paint all these people as criminals. Some of them are women who might live very close to you that are in danger and need to be put somewhere else and sheltered, and some of them are veterans who have health issues from dementia and advancing age and need help. And this is our opportunity to help. I think this is a step in the right direction.”
