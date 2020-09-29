CLINTON — YWCA Clinton welcomed Angie Bloomfield as its new Empowerment Center director this month.
Bloomfield joins the YWCA Clinton with 16 years of work experience in homelessness prevention, mental illness and personality disorder treatment and substance abuse treatment, the YWCA said in a press release Monday.
Bloomfield earned her Master of Psychology Mediation and Conflict Resolution from the University of the Rockies and earned her bachelor’s degree in social and criminal justice from Ashford University.
She is a certified functional family therapist and alcohol and drug counselor, YWCA said.
The YWCA Empowerment Center provides financial assistance and long-term case management services to the homeless in Clinton and Jackson counties through its rapid rehousing and homelessness prevention programs.
For more information, visit ywcaclinton.org.
