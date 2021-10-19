CLINTON — YWCA Clinton wants residents to speak out during this week’s annual YWCA Week Without Violence, Beyond Resilience: From Surviving to Thriving.
According to the Department of Justice, one in five teenagers and young women have been victims of some form of dating violence; there are almost 189,000 victims of sexual assault and rape annually.
The YWCA encourages the community to find ways to promote non-violence in their homes, schools, and workplaces. As a part of the Week Without Violence, a social media campaign will be used to spread awareness. In addition, YWCA Clinton will be chalking up the sidewalk at the downtown and Lyons locations with statistics about violence.
There will also be showings of the film Paper Tigers at noon and 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in the Colonial Room at the YWCA. Lunch will be provided for the noon showing, with snacks at the 4 p.m. showing. Please register at the YWCA Clinton front desk or call 242-2110.
The YWCA Week Without Violence is a nationwide annual campaign that highlights practical, sustainable alternatives to violence in homes, schools, workplaces and communities.
To commemorate the 2021 YWCA Week Without Violence, the YWCA USA is declaring enough to violence by providing comprehensive resources to millions of people around the country to help them eradicate violence from their lives. A grassroots initiative when it began in 1995, today the YWCA Week Without Violence is a global campaign involving women, men and children in hundreds of communities in the United States and in countries around the world.
