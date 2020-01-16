CLINTON — The YWCA 50+ Club will host a Lunch and Learn featuring live birds of prey Friday, Jan. 24 at 12:30 p.m. in the Colonial Room.
A Clinton County Conservation Naturalist will bring a live red-tailed hawk and barred owl and will also discuss the Bald Eagle and its majestic life on the Mississippi River.
Those interested in attending are asked to bring their own sack lunch. The YWCA will provide drinks and dessert. All are welcome, and there is no cost to attend.
Sign up at the YWCA front desk or call to register at 242-2110. Additional information about this event and other YWCA events and senior-friendly fitness programming can be found at ywcaclinton.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.