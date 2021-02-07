CLINTON — YWCA Clinton announced its board of directors and officers last week.
Board members are Jennifer Austin, Christina Brown, Kathy DeLacy, Jennifer Graf, Christine Grant, Aimee Hammel, Allie Kibler, LuAnn Larson, Jesse Lawson, Ari Lewerenz, Tracy Reynolds, Patti Robinson, David Sivright Jr. and Chris Sterbenz.
Officers are Co-Presidents Missey Sullivan-Pope and Kathy Hand; Vice Presidents Charlotte Courtney, Kathleen Holland and Theresa Judge; Secretary Beth Freehill; Treasurer Jenny Boysen and Executive Director Shannon Sander-Welzien.
The YWCA Board of Directors is an integral part of the YWCA, serving on program and administrative committees, volunteering and making policy, the organization said in a press release.
For more information about YWCA programs or volunteer opportunities, contact the YWCA at 563-242-2110 or visit the YWCA website: ywcaclinton.org.
