CLINTON — YWCA Clinton announced its selection of 2019-2020 board members last week.
Carrie Donaire and Missey Sullivan-Pope will serve as co-presidents; Charlotte Courtney, Kathy Hand and Theresa Judge are vice presidents; secretary is Beth Freehill; Treasurer is Jenny Boysen and Executive Director is Shannon Sander-Welzien.
Jessica Baker, Christina Brown, Kathy DeLacy, Jennifer Graf, Christine Grant, Aimee Hammel, Kathy Holland, LuAnn Larson, Jesse Lawson, Ari Lewerenz, Tracy Reynolds, Emily Schulz-Stiles and David Sivright Jr. are members of the board.
The YWCA Board of Directors is an integral part of the YWCA, serving on program and administrative committees, volunteering and making policy, the YWCA said.
For more information about YWCA programs or volunteer opportunities, contact the YWCA at 563-242-2110 or visit ywcaclinton.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.