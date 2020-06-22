CLINTON — The YWCA’s Young Woman of Achievement is a high school senior who is recognized for her leadership qualities in school, extracurricular activities, and for her involvement with church or other organizations.
Kira Price is the daughter of Maggi Wilson Price. She attended Whittier Elementary, Lyons Middle School, Clinton Middle School and graduated from Clinton High School this spring.
Price has a passion for leading and helping others, said the YWCA. As a student at Clinton High, she held leadership positions in multiple volunteer clubs such as Interact, National Honor Society, Leo’s Club and Future Business Leaders of America.
Price was voted team co-captain of the CHS Varsity Volleyball Program in 2019. She spends the majority of her free time with her younger sister and best friend, Mya.
Price has enjoyed drawing and painting from a very young age, YWCA said. She will attend either the University of Iowa or Loyola University in Chicago to major in business administration and finance with a minor in Spanish, eventually obtaining a master’s degree in business administration.
