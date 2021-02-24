CLINTON — Leslie K. Burton will speak during an online International Women's Day Celebration sponsored by YWCA Clinton and the Sisters of Saint Francis.
The event will be held virtually via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. March 8, said YWCA Marketing Coordinator Madison Petersen.
The United Nations declared International Women’s Day an official holiday in 1977 to spread awareness of the women’s rights movement, Petersen said.
The 2021 theme for International Women’s Day is “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World." It celebrates the contributions by women and girls worldwide in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and shaping a more equal future, Petersen said.
A renowned motivational speaker and mentor to youths, Burton will give a speech titled “Hope in a Crisis," Petersen said.
Burton is the author of "Entourage Yourself," a devotional novel that discusses building a deeper relationship with God and improving one’s inner self. She previously worked as a science teacher and student support specialist with Communities in School, a national organization that aims to provide academic, social and emotional support for at-risk youths, the YWCA said.
Burton currently serves as a medical outreach representative in her home state of South Carolina, conducting home visits to people of all ages to ensure they receive quality healthcare.
Burton earned a bachelor’s degree in biology at Voorhess College before earning her master’s degree in education from Concordia University.
The event page and Zoom link for the International Women’s Day Celebration can be found at ywcaclinton.org. For more information or questions about the event, contact Sister Kathy Holland at y.kathyh@yahoo.com.
