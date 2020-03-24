CLINTON — YWCA Clinton is opening childcare to essential workers at both its downtown and Lyons locations to help those who must still go to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both childcare campuses are taking extra measures, as detailed by the Iowa Department of Public Health, to ensure that childcare areas are safe for both children and staff, the YWCA said in a press release this week. Staffers meet families at the door, complete a quick health screening before allowing admittance and wash all blankets and toys daily, YWCA officials said.
For more information about openings at YWCA childcare facilities, call 244-8430, Ext.2 or 242-2190. Parents of children in kindergarten through fifth grades should call 563-212-4001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.