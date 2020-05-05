CLINTON — YWCA Clinton has made tentative plans for a slow, phased re-opening of its fitness facilities.
On May 11, the YWCA will open limited parts of the facility. Masks must be worn inside the YWCA.
The YWCA Clinton pool will tentatively open June 1. No swimming lessons will take place until further notice
Childcare is available with curbside dropoff and pickup.
YWCA will continue to provide K-5 Kids Camp to serve working families. Call 563-212-4001 for more information.
YWCA is enrolling children now for K-5 childcare and summer camp from 6 a.m. to 5:30 pm. Extended care is available until midnight.
Licensed child care is provided at YWCA Children’s Centers to serve working families. Call 563-244-8340 for openings for essential workers.
YWCA will continue to provide services for the most vulnerable homeless and near-homeless individuals and families through the YWCA Empowerment Center. Call 1-833-849-8976 or 563-242-2118 for help.
The YWCA will work closely with county and state health departments and CDC for guidance and recommendations.
As of May 11, 2020, the YWCA will be open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend hours are tentatively set to start in June.
YWCA staff members will be available for general phone calls from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All staff and patrons using common areas will be required to wear masks at all times. Members will need to bring in their own masks for their personal use.
Temperatures will be taken of all who enter the facility. Anyone with a fever will not be permitted to use the facility.
Everyone in the facility will be required to maintain a physical distance of 6 feet.
Those who have symptoms or have family members who are experiencing symptoms will not be permitted to enter the facility.
Signs are posted advising of symptoms and best practices to stay healthy.
All in-person meetings and events are cancelled until further notice.
Regular cleaning and disinfecting will take place throughout the day based on posted schedule.
All YWCA Clinton employees in good health have been recalled back to work. Supervisors are scheduling rotating schedules and work-from-home opportunities where available.
Curbside drop-off will be maintained for the childcare and youth programs. To reduce traffic, parents should not enter the facility.
YWCA fitness facilities will open May 11 to members. Day passes will not be sold.
New memberships will be accepted. Call 242-2110 for more information.
Locker rooms will be closed until further notice.
No babysitting room services will be available until further notice.
An amended fitness class schedule may be available starting June 1 based on the health of the community and instructor availability.
The cardio room, multi-purpose room and fitness center will be open with 36-square-foot areas marked for personal use.
All patrons will be required to spray down equipment both before and after use.
Anyone not following these procedures will receive one warning. A second violation will result in being barred from using the facility.
Masks are not required while members are in their personal 36-square-foot areas.
YWCA will resume EFTs June 1. Financial assistance is available for those who qualify. Call 563-242-2110 for information.
Staff and children with symptoms of COVID-19 are required to stay home. Temperatures of children will be taken when they enter the YWCA for childcare programs. Children found with a temperature greater than 100 degrees will not be allowed into the program.
Parents are to drop off and pick up children at the back entrance to the YWCA by the library. Extra cleaning and disinfecting precautions are being implemented.
Clients of the Empowerment Center will continue to be served via phone at 1-833-849-8976 or 563-242-2118.
All events are cancelled until further notice.
Registration is still open for the Clinton Half Marathon on Sept. 13.
