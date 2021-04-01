CLINTON — The YWCA Clinton Children’s Center has scheduled its annual Oodles of Noodles Pasta Dinner Fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. April 20 at Rastrelli’s Restaurant.
All proceeds from the Oodles of Noodles Fundraiser will benefit the YWCA Clinton Children’s Center so it can continue to provide both preschool and childcare services to the Clinton community, including its extended-hours childcare program, YWCA Clinton Marketing Coordinator Madison Petersen said this week.
The event will consist of drive-up orders this year due to COVID-19,Petersen said. Guests’ orders will be taken directly to their vehicles in the Rastrelli’s Tuscany Event Center parking lot.
Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under and can be purchased ahead of time at the YWCA Clinton front desk.
Tickets may also be purchased at the door the day of the event. Customers may call Rastrelli’s ahead of time to pre-order and arrange a pick-up time.
In conjunction with the dinner, YWCA Clinton Children’s Center will conduct an online silent auction of themed gift baskets. The online auction is on YWCA Clinton’s Facebook page.
More information about Oodles of Noodles or the YWCA Clinton Children’s Center is available at ywcaclinton.org.
