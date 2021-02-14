CLINTON — The YWCA Clinton Woman of Achievement committee has postponed the 48th Annual YWCA Clinton Woman of Achievement Banquet until 2022 due to the ongoing pandemic.
For over 47 years, YWCA Clinton has recognized the achievement of women in Clinton and the surrounding areas with the Woman of Achievement Awards Banquet, the YWCA said last week. Since the first banquet in 1973, over 280 women and businesses have been honored.
Honorees who receive a YWCA Clinton Woman of Achievement Award embody the mission of YWCA Clinton by giving generously of themselves to Clinton and the surrounding area, the YWCA said. They also demonstrate leadership through their professional work or service to the community.
The 48th Annual Woman of Achievement Banquet is scheduled for April 28, 2022.
“It’s was a difficult decision to make; however, we are very excited for our 2022 event, where we will honor our 47th and 48th Annual Woman of Achievement honorees together,” said Gabi Torres, Development & Marketing Director for YWCA Clinton, in a press release.
