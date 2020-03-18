CLINTON — With the rapidly growing concern about the spread of Coronavirus and COVID-19, YWCA Clinton announced that it will take measures to diminish the spread of flu or Coronavirus.
YWCA will follow the guidelines of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Human Services, said Gabriella Torres, development and marketing director, in a press release Wednesday.
"We are closely monitoring this fluid situation and will assess next steps as more information comes to light."
YWCA will continue to provide K-5 Spring Break Camp to serve working families through April 16. For more information, call (563) 212-4001.
YWCA will continue to provide licensed child care at YWCA Children’s Centers to serve working families and will provide childcare openings for essential workers as openings and proper staffing levels become available. Call (563) 244-8340 for openings.
The YWCA Empowerment Center will continue to provide services for homeless and near homeless individuals and families. Call 1-833-849-8976 or (563) 242-2118 for assistance.
YWCA Clinton will work closely with county and state health departments and CDC for guidance and recommendations.
To ensure the safety of members, staff, and guests of the YWCA, employees, children and guests who have viral symptoms or have family members who are experiencing symptoms will not be permitted to enter the facility.
Signs have been posted advising of symptoms and best practices to stay healthy. All meetings and events will be canceled through April 16 unless otherwise notified.
YWCA staff members will be available for general phone calls from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Due to the Governor’s mandate and for the health and safety of the community, YWCA fitness facilities and the pool will close until further notice. YWCA will freeze all memberships and monthly EFTs effective March 17 until facilities reopen.
Following the YWCA policy to mirror school closings, swimming lessons are canceled effective immediately. Clients with full-pay lessons will receive a credit of 50% of their fee to apply to future swim lessons.
The YWCA will follow new guidelines for its childcare and youth programs. Staff and children with symptoms of COVID-19 are required to stay home.
When children check in, YWCA will take their temperatures. Children with temperatures greater than 100 degrees will not be allowed into the program.
Increased hand washing will be required throughout the day. Social distancing will be practiced where possible.
The YWCA will implement curbside drop off for childcare. Parents should drop off and pick up their children at the back entrance by the Clinton library.
The YWCA will send written notification home daily with parents, staff and children about signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and best practices. Extra cleaning and disinfecting precautions are being implemented in addition to regular procedures.
Staff will be asked to reduce hours in classrooms with low ratios. If this creates financial hardships, staff may notify the supervisor to request work in other departments where they may assist with cleaning or pick up other shifts as they become available.
Clients of the homelessness and near-homeless services will continue to be served by appointment only and under social-distancing practices. Where possible, most of the intake process will be completed via phone.
Oodles of Noodles planned for March 26 is cancelled. The Woman of Achievement event may be rescheduled. The Woman of Achievement voting deadline is still in effect.
All senior socials have been canceled.
