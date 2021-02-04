CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will further consider a request next week from the YWCA in Clinton for funding to provide housing assistance.
The county received the YWCA’s annual budget presentation last week, Supervisor Dan Srp said. The YWCA has had some loss of revenue and increased costs associated with COVID-19, Srp noted. YWCA representatives are concerned about their ability to provide housing assistance, Srp added.
“They’re really the primary one that’s available to do so in our community right now,” Srp said. “They were projecting that they were only available to provide that resource through the end of this month.”
The YWCA is working with Clinton County Emergency Management and has identified a potential grant opportunity, Srp said. However, there is no guarantee the grant request will be successful, Srp said.
“They did make a request for the fiscal year 2022 budget to be increased for a short-term adjustment to help them overcome both the reduction in revenue and the increase in expenses that they’re experiencing to provide what many believe is a very essential part of our community services for people who are experiencing many number of different kinds of hardship in their lives,” Srp said.
The discussion evolved into the fact that the fiscal year 2022 budget allocation would not be available until July 1, Srp said. YWCA representatives acknowledged it would not help them this spring, Srp said. The Supervisors and YWCA representatives briefly discussed utilizing county resources in the form of a budget amendment or allocating money out of the special grant line already budgeted to provide relief assistance, Srp said.
The grant line in the county budget still has over $23,000 available, County Auditor Eric Van Lancker confirmed.
In the request for emergency funding, the YWCA is asking for $15,000 to cover a phone hotline representative, Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann noted. The representative would be solely responsible for managing the 200% increase in call volume the YWCA experienced since the COVID-19 outbreak and its financial impact on families, Determann said, referencing the request submitted to the county.
Van Lancker noted this request stemmed from a request from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to reduce the call-back time for individuals requesting assistance.
“Their call-back time to those folks asking for requests was 72 hours-plus,” Van Lancker said. “HUD wanted them to be under 48. So that was the specific ask for that $15,000 and basically another person to help with those calls and appointments.”
Emergency Management Coordinator Chance Kness had a meeting scheduled earlier this week with County Community Assistance Program Director Kim Ralston, Information Referral and Assistance Services Executive Director Regan Michaelsen and a YWCA representative to work through the need and what the process might look like for Federal Emergency Management Agency public assistance to address homeless issues related to COVID-19, Kness said. The new federal administration recently announced there was an increase in available funding from a 75% match to 100% match for non-congregate sheltering, such as apartments or hotel rooms. However, the reimbursement could take three to six months, Kness said.
Kness is involved with discussions regarding who is going to be able to front the funding and which entity will apply for reimbursement, he added. Kness could not speak to all of the YWCA’s needs, he added.
“Just focusing on non-congregate sheltering, I think what we’re potentially looking at is whether the county would be willing to forward funds for non-congregate sheltering and be the entity getting reimbursed for those expenses,” Kness said. “So the YW(CA) and Information Referral and Assistance would still work on who needs that non-congregate sheltering, provide services to them. But would need an entity to be the one to front the funds and be reimbursed by FEMA.“
The Board of Supervisors supported having discussion on the request next week with YWCA representatives.
