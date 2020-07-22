CLINTON — YWCA Clinton has hired a new Youth Program Coordinator, the organization announced this week.
Molly Thompson received a degree in Recreation Management from Illinois State University and has seven years of experience working with children in a non-profit setting, YWCA said Monday.
YWCA Clinton’s Youth Department offers after-school and Wednesday early-out programming, holiday camps and summer camp. For more information about YWCA Clinton’s Youth Department, visit ywcaclinton.org/youth-programs or call the YWCA at 563-242-2110.
